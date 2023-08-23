Wildfire smoke returns to western Washington this weekend

After a short reprieve, smoky air is coming back to the Puget Sound region.

SEATTLE — Wildfire smoke is expected to deteriorate air quality across western Washington starting Thursday and worsen this weekend.

Winds are expected to shift northeasterly, bringing smoke from wildfires burning in British Columbia and the North Cascades, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Christopher Nunley.

Air quality is expected to be moderate for most of the Puget Sound region Thursday and possibly dip into unhealthy for sensitive groups in eastern Whatcom and Skagit counties.

It’s not clear how bad air quality could be over the weekend, but it is expected to continually worsen between Friday and Sunday. The northwest interior is expected to be most impacted by the smoke as it’s closest to the wildfires.

An area of low pressure that’s hovering off the Pacific coast could impact how bad the wildfire smoke will be this weekend. Depending on how much onshore push western Washington gets, the smoke might not be as thick as Sunday when Seattle’s air quality was among the worst in the world.

If any new wildfires pop up over the weekend in Washington, that could also impact air quality. A small chance of thunderstorms in the Cascades on Friday will elevate fire potential, Nunley said.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from Thursday at 11 a.m. to Friday at 5 p.m. for the west slopes of the central Cascades above 1,500 feet. This warning could be expanded or extended depending on conditions.