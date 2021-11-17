Storm impacts: Major Nooksack River flooding to continue until Thursday

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Efforts are underway to help those impacted by the latest storm that brought heavy rain, strong winds and flooding to western Washington.
Agencies throughout western Washington are warning of continued flooding, even as rain decreases.
Whatcom County experienced the worst flooding in more than 30 years, and hundreds of residents were displaced.
Below is a live blog of current developments and a list of helpful resources as residents recover from the atmospheric weather event:
Live blog with latest updates:
Wednesday
9 a.m.: Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to visit Whatcom County on Wednesday and survey storm damage. Inslee will tour the Whatcom Unified Emergency Coordination Center and meet with first responders, families and officials, according to Inslee's office.
7:30 a.m.: Officials in Abbotsford, Canada gave updates on potential "catastrophic" flooding in the Sumas Prairie north of the Canadian border. Watch in the player below.
Tuesday night, the City of Abbotsford issued a notice for all residents that have not evacuated to do so immediately. Washington state officials are monitoring conditions within the Sumas Prairie as flooding escalates and poses a "significant risk to life."
7 a.m.: Three rivers in western Washington still have Flood Warnings: The Nooksack River at Ferndale, the Skagit River at Mount Vernon and Concrete and the Skokomish River at Potlatch.
The Nooksack will have major flooding until early Thursday morning when it falls below flood stage.
The Skagit is expected to cause major flooding from Sedro-Woolley downstream through Mount Vernon. It will also flood low-lying areas from Rockport to Sedro-Woolley. It is expected to fall below flood stage in Mount Vernon on Thursday afternoon.
The Skokomish is expected to cause minor flooding and fall below flood stage Thursday.
4:55 a.m.: WSDOT has closed State Route 9 south of Francis Road through Clear Lake, Washington due to water over the roadway.
1:15 a.m.: WSDOT says closed State Route 9 at Sumasdue to water over the roadway.
Road Closures
Where to find sandbags
Sandbag options are also available throughout King County. Several locations are open 24/7. Obtaining sand at these sites is free of charge.
Also, anyone needing sandbags in Skagit County should contact the county's department of emergency management at 360-416-1850.
Power Outages
School Closures
Washington State Ferries
Tuesday
11:20 p.m.: Residents of Fir Island and Sterling have been recommended to evacuate. The City of Mount Vernon has canceled voluntary evacuation orders for the West Mount Vernon and the Riverbend / Freeway Drive area.
The National Weather Service extended the flood warning for the Skagit River through late Thursday night, November 18, stating: “The area will dry out with the end of the rainfall for a few days. However, with so much water in the system, it will take some time to drain the floodwaters. In addition, the dams on the Skagit were able to absorb a significant part of the flood but with the reservoirs near maximum pool levels, that water must start being released. This will slow the recession of the river levels downstream.”