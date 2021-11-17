Storm impacts: Major Nooksack River flooding to continue until Thursday

Flood Warnings are in effect for three western Washington rivers. The lower reaches of the Nooksack River will have major flooding until early Thursday morning.

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Efforts are underway to help those impacted by the latest storm that brought heavy rain, strong winds and flooding to western Washington.

Agencies throughout western Washington are warning of continued flooding, even as rain decreases.

Whatcom County experienced the worst flooding in more than 30 years, and hundreds of residents were displaced.

Below is a live blog of current developments and a list of helpful resources as residents recover from the atmospheric weather event:

Wednesday

9 a.m.: Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to visit Whatcom County on Wednesday and survey storm damage. Inslee will tour the Whatcom Unified Emergency Coordination Center and meet with first responders, families and officials, according to Inslee's office.

7:30 a.m.: Officials in Abbotsford, Canada gave updates on potential "catastrophic" flooding in the Sumas Prairie north of the Canadian border. Watch in the player below.

Tuesday night, the City of Abbotsford issued a notice for all residents that have not evacuated to do so immediately. Washington state officials are monitoring conditions within the Sumas Prairie as flooding escalates and poses a "significant risk to life."

7 a.m.: Three rivers in western Washington still have Flood Warnings: The Nooksack River at Ferndale, the Skagit River at Mount Vernon and Concrete and the Skokomish River at Potlatch.

The Nooksack will have major flooding until early Thursday morning when it falls below flood stage.

The Skagit is expected to cause major flooding from Sedro-Woolley downstream through Mount Vernon. It will also flood low-lying areas from Rockport to Sedro-Woolley. It is expected to fall below flood stage in Mount Vernon on Thursday afternoon.

The Skokomish is expected to cause minor flooding and fall below flood stage Thursday.

4:55 a.m.: WSDOT has closed State Route 9 south of Francis Road through Clear Lake, Washington due to water over the roadway.

1:15 a.m.: WSDOT says closed State Route 9 at Sumasdue to water over the roadway.

Tuesday

11:20 p.m.: Residents of Fir Island and Sterling have been recommended to evacuate. The City of Mount Vernon has canceled voluntary evacuation orders for the West Mount Vernon and the Riverbend / Freeway Drive area.