Have you ever seen a cloud that looks like a hole punch went through it?
The weather phenomenon, called fallstreak holes, occur when supercooled water particles in a cloud fall, leaving behind a circular shaped hole, according to the National Weather Service.
Supercooled water particles are colder than freezing but have not actually frozen; they freeze after being disturbed by something with ice crystals. Passing aircraft may introduce the ice crystals which start a chain reaction in the cloud as more and more supercooled water particles freeze and fall, making the hole expand.
Photos: Hole punch clouds
