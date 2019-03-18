Have you ever seen a cloud that looks like a hole punch went through it?

The weather phenomenon, called fallstreak holes, occur when supercooled water particles in a cloud fall, leaving behind a circular shaped hole, according to the National Weather Service.

Supercooled water particles are colder than freezing but have not actually frozen; they freeze after being disturbed by something with ice crystals. Passing aircraft may introduce the ice crystals which start a chain reaction in the cloud as more and more supercooled water particles freeze and fall, making the hole expand.

Photos: Hole punch clouds A fallstreak hole, also known as a ‘hole-punch cloud,’ over Lake Washington. (Photo courtesy: Vickie) A fallstreak hole, also known as a ‘hole-punch cloud,’ over Lake Washington. (Photo courtesy: Terry Heiser) A fallstreak hole, also known as a ‘hole-punch cloud,’ over Lake Washington. (Photo courtesy: sarakate1, via KING5 Share It) A fallstreak hole, also known as a ‘hole-punch cloud,’ formed over Lake Washington. (Photo courtesy: Malia DuRoss) A fallstreak hole, also known as a ‘hole-punch cloud,’ over Lake Washington. (Photo courtesy: Erik Gratz) A fallstreak hole, also known as a ‘hole-punch cloud,’ over Lake Washington. (Photo courtesy: Kristen Russell)

Share your photos with KING 5 on Facebook or Instagram with #K5Spring.