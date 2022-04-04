Timeline: Mountain snow, lowland rain and gusty winds in store for western Washington

A weather system will impact western Washington Tuesday, bringing areas of heavy rain, mountain snow, and wind.

SEATTLE — A strong late-season weather system is expected to bring windy conditions, lowland rain and heavy mountain snow to western Washington through Tuesday. The weather system also brings the chance of a few thunderstorms to the Puget Sound region.

The system will be a bit of a one-two punch. The weather system arrived early Sunday for our coastal communities before spreading over the entire Olympic Peninsula, Puget Sound and the Cascades.

Another round of impacts will be felt Monday into Tuesday morning. Below is a timeline of what to expect:

Monday

A cold front will be the second "punch" of the weather system into Monday morning, with lowland rain and mountain snow continuing through the duration of the day. Snow levels will fall to around 2,000 feet.

Most of the steady rain is expected to fall Monday morning, with scattered showers in the late morning and through the afternoon. Lowland highs on Monday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday for areas of the Washington Cascades above 2,500 feet, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Heavy snow is expected above 2,500 feet with additional accumulations of 12-24 inches possible and wind gusts as high as 45 mph.

The Winter Storm Warning includes Stevens and Snoqualmie passes. Travel over the passes could be difficult and is strongly discouraged, especially later in the day.

A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for the Olympic mountains above 2,500 feet, including Hurricane Ridge. The NWS said up to 20 inches of additional snow accumulation is possible.

The heaviest snow is expected Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Adam Claibon.

We are going to see a lot of snow in the mountains today and high winds in the low lands. Pls know before you go. Currently, chains are required on all vehicles except AWD/4WD. pic.twitter.com/cuQMowxck4 — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) April 4, 2022

Aside from lowland rain and heavy mountain snow, wind gusts, powerful swells along the coast and moderate river flooding are also expected.

The NWS issued a High Wind Warning until 11 p.m. Monday for the north and central Washington coast. Southwest winds between 35-45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. A High Wind Warning is also in effect for western Whatcom and Skagit counties, San Juan County and the Admiralty Inlet area until 8 p.m. Monday. The NWS warned that damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, causing widespread power outages.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for parts of the southwest interior, Hood Canal and lower Chehalis Valley areas, including areas near Everett, Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia, Shelton and Bremerton. The NWS said southwest winds of 23-35 mph are possible, with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

A Flood Warning was in effect Monday morning for the Skokomish River at Potlatch in Mason County. The NWS said the river is expected to crest above the flood stage Monday morning before falling below the flood stage after midnight.

Tuesday and beyond

The weather systems could bring up to an inch of rain to some areas of the Puget Sound region by Tuesday, with heavier amounts of two inches or more for the South Sound, the Kitsap Peninsula, coastal communities, and the Olympic Peninsula lowlands.

Widespread rain is expected to taper off Tuesday with sunbreaks. A ridge of high pressure will build into the state later Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing warmer temperatures and more sunshine.

The nicest day of the week is expected Thursday with temperatures well into the 60s and possibly 70 with ample sunshine.

Rain chances return next weekend but with significantly less drama.