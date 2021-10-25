Timeline: Wet, breezy weather continues for western Washington

Days of heavy rain soaking the ground have increased the risk of trees falling over due to high winds across western Washington.

SEATTLE — A series of weather fronts that knocked power out to hundreds of thousands of people will continue to bring rain and windy conditions to western Washington this week.

The next front moving into the Puget Sound region will bring more rain, mountain snow, strong winds and high surf to the Washington coast. Click here to see the radar and current conditions.

Below is a forecast timeline and what could be in store for western Washington:

Monday

Blustery conditions will continue for most areas Monday, with damaging winds possible for the Washington coast and the interior north of Everett, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Rain showers continue Monday, with the heaviest rain impacting the coast, Kitsap peninsula and the mountains. Mountain snow levels will be near 4,500 to 5,500 feet through Tuesday. Snow accumulations will occur above those elevations.

The NWS issued a High Wind Warning until midnight Tuesday for portions of western Washington, including San Juan County, western Whatcom County, western Skagit County and the Admiralty Inlet area. The NWS warned of sustained winds of 30-40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

A Gale Warning is in effect until Monday evening for the Strait of Juan De Fuca, and until 5 a.m. Tuesday for the Admiralty Inlet for the northern inland waters of Puget Sound.

Another round of rain is expected to reach the interior by Monday afternoon, the NWS said. With saturated soil from the previous weekend storms, there is a possibility for more trees, limbs and power lines to come down with the strong wind gusts.

High surf conditions will also continue along the coast Monday, with waves between 25-30 feet possible.

In addition to tides, the south coast and Grays Harbor could see coastal flooding and a possible thunderstorm. A slight chance of thunderstorms will include all inland areas.

The NWS said the accumulated rainfall will bring rivers to their highest levels so far this season.

A Flood Warning was issued for the Skokomish River at Potlatch in Mason County. The NWS said the river could be above flood stage late Monday afternoon.

Tuesday

The rain trend continues Tuesday with more breezy conditions, but the wind isn’t expected to be as bad as Sunday or Monday. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Snow levels are expected to sit between 4,500-5,500 feet through Tuesday. Higher elevations could get a few inches of new snow, but there will be a minimal impact for the Cascade passes, the NWS said.

Wednesday

A ridge of high pressure should provide a partly sunny break on Wednesday with a few showers.

Thursday into the weekend

The next stronger storm for continuous rain and wind is expected to develop Thursday as an atmospheric river moves over western Washington.

Rivers are likely to keep rising, and residents should expect an increased threat of flooding Thursday and Friday. River systems flowing off the central and south Cascades will need to be closely monitored.

Drier weather with clearing skies Friday afternoon will continue Saturday and Sunday. Expect sunshine during both Saturday and Sunday but chilly morning low temperatures.