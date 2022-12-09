Why was Sunday's sunset so red across Puget Sound?

Western Washington was treated to a brilliant red sunset on Sunday night, and wildfire smoke was one of the reasons behind it.

SEATTLE — Western Washington can have some spectacular sunsets in the summer, but Sunday’s was especially a stunner.

Part of the reason behind the vibrant red display was all the wildfire smoke that plagued western Washington over the weekend.

When the sun set on Sunday, regular water clouds sat over the Puget Sound region. As the sun dropped below the deck of clouds, it illuminated the underside of the clouds. However, it was also shining through high-altitude smoke, which absorbed all frequencies of blue light. What was left was all red, orange and yellow colors, creating a brilliant sunset, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott.

The Puget Sound region could see another fiery sunset Monday night, but it likely won’t be as strong as Sunday’s was since the wildfire smoke is expected to continue clearing out, according to Marriott.

Over the weekend, Seattle’s air quality was among the worst in the world as wildfire smoke from the Cascade Mountains and eastern Washington drifted over the region. Seattle reached an unhealthy air quality rating of 190 Saturday evening, according to IQ Air, which tracks levels across the globe.

Unhealthy air quality levels range between 150-200 before reaching very unhealthy from 201-300, according to IQ Air. An air quality level over 300 is considered hazardous.