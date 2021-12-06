Warm, wet weather on tap for western Washington Sunday

Both Sunday and Monday will feel humid for western Washington. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid-70s.

SEATTLE — Gear up for warm, wet weather as the Puget Sound region is hit by an atmospheric river coupled with a frontal system.

Sunday will see steady rain throughout the day brief heavy downpours late in the day. There will be a chance for thunderstorms later in the day.

The system Sunday has the potential to dump up to 2 inches of rain, which is above the 99th percentile for mid-June. Most areas in western Washington are expected to receive up to 0.5 inches by Sunday afternoon with more in the mountains.

During the day on Sunday, there will be humid air flowing up from the south for a muggy feeling outside as temperatures warm into the low 70s.

Normally Seattle sees 1.46 inches of rain for the whole month. As of June 9, Sea-Tac Airport has recorded 0.47 inches.

That will be coupled with warm, muggy temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s with lows only getting down to the upper 50s to low 60s overnight.