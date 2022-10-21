Timeline: Air quality improves as weather system moves into western Washington

Since June 18, Seattle has received only 0.55 inches of rain. It's been one of the driest stretches in the city's history.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Relief from the wildfire smoke has finally arrived, and the days of hazardous air quality in western Washington appear to be over thanks to a weather system moving into the region.

The shift to onshore flow helped push fresh, coastal air to the Puget Sound region early Friday morning. Data from the state Department of Ecology showed most areas in the region had good air quality by 6 a.m. Friday.

The Air Quality Alert that was in effect for the past week in western Washington expired at 10 a.m. Friday.

While the system helped improve our air quality, it also will bring the first significant rain and mountain snow event of the season.

From lowland rain to mountain snow, below is a look at what to expect from our first significant front since early June:

Rain and snow timeline

The heaviest rain accumulations are expected for the Pacific Coast and the Cascade foothills, where 2-3 inches of rain could fall from Friday through Monday.

Lighter amounts are expected for the Puget Sound lowlands, but we are still anticipating a good soaking with around 0.75-1 inches possible by Sunday morning. A few areas in Snohomish and King counties could see higher amounts from enhanced Convergence Zone action.

Seattle could pick up more than an inch of rain. This is more rain than the city has seen in four months. Since June 18, Seattle has only received 0.55 inches of rain, going down as one of the driest stretches in the city's history.

Snow will fall in the higher elevations of the Olympics and Cascades. The highest passes will be impacted by either wet snow or a rain/snow mixture as snow levels dip down to 3,500 feet in some spots Saturday, with the potential for a rain/snow mixture.

Gusty winds are possible at times with each weather-maker. While sustained winds generally remain below 20 miles per hour, some gusts could exceed 30 to 40 miles per hour, with higher gusts near the Strait and for gap areas. While these winds should not be enough to cause widespread tree or powerline issues, with foliage remaining on trees, some branches could come down and isolated power outages are possible. This is not expected to be a major or widespread concern at this time.

Friday

Clean Pacific air blew in overnight, clearing out most of the wildfire smoke except for a few places near the north Cascades where moderate air quality will linger Friday, but clear out Friday night.

Expect increasing rain Friday morning, with rain expected in most places by midday. A wet afternoon and evening are forecast, so drivers should prepare for the possibility of a slick evening commute on Friday.

The weather system will also bring much cooler temperatures to western Washington, as highs are expected to fall into the low to mid-50s on Friday.

The steady rain will change to off-and-on showers later Friday night.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted around 10:30 a.m. Friday that light snow was beginning to fall at Sherman Pass.

And so it begins...



Sherman Pass seeing light snow, drive for conditions, use caution and give our crews out plowing plenty of space. pic.twitter.com/vhorqiYLJp — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 21, 2022

Saturday

The showers are expected to gradually decrease during the day on Saturday with some clearing.

Snow levels are forecast to drop to near 3,500 feet in the north Cascades and 4,500 feet in the south Cascades on Saturday, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott. No significant snow accumulations are expected below 5,000 feet, but there could be a couple of inches of snow on the sides of roads at higher elevations like the North Cascades Highway and Chinook Pass.

Snow may briefly be in the air at Stevens and White passes Saturday, but Marriott said the main passes - Stevens, Snoqualmie, and White passes - should only see wet roadways this weekend.

Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid-50s.

Sunday

Sunday should see mostly sunny skies after some morning fog, but another system is expected to move in late Sunday night bringing increasing rain.

The snow levels will slightly rise with this system as there's less cold air, but snow levels will still range between 4,500 feet to 5,000 feet late Sunday into Monday.

Monday and beyond

Drivers should prepare for a wet morning commute as rain is expected to stick around Monday morning.

The steady rain will change to off-and-on showers Monday afternoon and decrease, but another system will move in with more rain during the day on Tuesday.

Storms will continue to march through the northwest with wet weather expected to continue off and on into the following weekend.

Flood risk

The flood risk is currently expected to remain low, but this will be closely monitored. As always, if you live in a flood-prone area or near recent burn areas, it is always best to stay weather aware.

The areas near burn scars have a higher chance to see isolated flooding and even debris flows. There is a particular concern near the Bolt Creek Fire.

The National Weather Service tweeted about guidance for preparing for debris flow. They advise having an emergency kit and an evacuation route planned.

The (WSDOT) urged people living near the Bolt Creek Fire to go to the grocery store, pick up prescriptions and restock emergency supplies in case debris forces U.S. 2 to close.

Additional Information



Our primary concern for debris flows is going to be from the Bolt Creek Fire due to its proximity to US-2 and towns in the vicinity of the fire. Be familiar with debris flow information: https://t.co/mhF3C0Xc6T. #WAwx (7/7) pic.twitter.com/LpQm0XXxGo — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 19, 2022

Watch the mountain and pass cameras as snow falls

Interested in seeing the first snow of the season or just want to check the latest road conditions for some of the local passes?

Watch the latest conditions at areas of mountains and passes as the snow begins to fall over the weekend.

Top of Mount Rainier gondola at Crystal Mountain, 6,872 feet:

White Pass US 12, 4,500 feet:

Stevens Pass US 2, 4,061 feet:

Snoqualmie Pass I-90, 3,022 feet:

This an important reminder to give yourself extra time on area roadways with rain moving in. It has been a while since we have experienced widespread wetting rain, so area roadways could become slick due to dust, smoke, and oil buildup.

Also, with foliage still on trees, any leaves that fall on roadways when paired with water are as slick as ice. This means braking fast could cause issues.