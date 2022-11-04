Winter Weather Advisory: Spring snow falls in parts of western Washington

Snow fell in parts of western Washington Monday morning. Some lowland areas of the south Sound could see up to 3 inches of snow.

SEATTLE — Last week’s spring-like warmth with temperatures in the 70s is already a distant memory. Sea-Tac Airport hit the 70-degree mark Thursday for the first time in 2022 with a high of 73 degrees, while some areas hit the mid to upper 70s.

However, significantly colder temperatures have moved into western Washington, and they are here to stay for the foreseeable future.

The average high in Seattle for this time of year is 58. Many areas saw highs in the 40s over the weekend, and that's expected to be the case this upcoming week.

A weather system is expected to spread moisture into the region, allowing for a rain/snow mixture or wet snow for the central coast, southwest interior, and areas near Hood Canal and the south Sound Monday morning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 11 a.m. for the southwest interior, areas near Hood Canal, the lower Chehalis Valley and the Olympics.

Snow was falling in parts of Centralia in Lewis County before 6 a.m. Monday. The snow is also causing several school closings and delays in western Washington. Click here to check current closings and delays.

According to the NWS, wet snow with accumulations of 1-3 inches is possible in parts of southwest Mason County, the interior lowlands of Grays Harbor County and the lowlands of Thurston, western Lewis and southeast Mason counties. Areas near the Hood Canal, including western Kitsap and the lowlands of eastern Jefferson and Mason counties, could see up to 2 inches of snow Monday.

It’s snowing in Centralia this morning. Different parts of Lewis, Thurston and Mason Counties could get up to three inches. Yay Spring! A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 AM. #wawx ❄️ pic.twitter.com/PMrgDs2GmE — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraElfalanTV) April 11, 2022

Additional snow accumulation of 3-6 inches is possible for areas of the Olympic mountains above 2,500 feet.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for the Cascades of Pierce and Lewis counties until 5 p.m. Monday. Snow accumulation of 6-8 inches is possible for areas above 2,500 feet and 2-5 inches is possible in lower elevations. The advisory includes the Crystal Mountain Ski area, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Ashford, Randle and Packwood.

The NWS warned drivers to plan for slippery road conditions Monday morning. Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson advised drivers to reduce their speed, increase following distance, stay alert, and to watch for standing water on the roadways during the morning commute.

Well… I thought I was done for the year talking about winter driving, but here we are. 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️



✅ Reduce your speed if needed

✅ Increase your following distance

✅ Stay alert/ No distractions

✅ Watch for standing water

✅ Activate all the lights on your car pic.twitter.com/W4Kv3EXd9U — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) April 11, 2022