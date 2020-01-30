SEATTLE — There's no doubt, it's been a soggy start to the year. And it's likely that this January will tie with previous records for most rainy days in Seattle.

KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott says Sea-Tac has experienced measurable rainfall of 0.01 inches or more on 26 of the 28 recorded days so far.

It's extremely likely that Sea-Tac will get rain today and Friday, which will bring the total number of rainy days to 28 for January 2020.

That means this January will tie with records made in 1953 and 2006 for the number of rainy days this month.

The city of Olympia has already tied with its record number of rainy days with 29 days of rainfall.

But while it's been a wet one, it could still be wetter.

January 2020 is currently the 14th rainiest January on record with 8.04 inches of rainfall. It's possible it could move up to 9th or 10th place for total rain amounts before the month ends, but that's still nowhere near the number one rainiest January in 1953 with 12.92 inches of rain.

The second rainiest January was in 2006 with 11.65 inches of rain recorded.

On the northern Washington coast, the city of Forks has reported over two feet of rain so far this month. The Hoh Rain Forest is definitely well watered.

