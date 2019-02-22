SEATTLE — Winter's grip on Puget Sound may not be loosening quite yet. Another round of cool showery air will settle in Friday and over the weekend. It's not as snowy and not as cold as earlier this month but still annoying.

An approaching front spread flurries or light snow showers over much of western Washington Friday morning. Little if any of the snow will accumulate as southerly winds will bring in warmer air and raise snow levels to around 1,000 feet early Friday afternoon.

Later Friday afternoon, behind the front, cool showery air will maintain off and on showers and lower snow levels back to near 500 feet by evening.

A couple of convergence zone bands should develop later Friday – one along I-90 east of Issaquah and another up towards Arlington. Heavier showers in those areas may briefly drive snow levels down to near sea level and produce several inches of wet snow. Those should diminish later this evening.

Heavy snow will fall in the Cascade Passes through mid-evening.

Saturday

Expect off and on showers mixed with sunbreaks during the day with snow levels near 500 feet. We should only see minor accumulations on the higher hills but you could see a rain-snow mix lower down.

Sunday

We'll see fewer showers and a little more sun but snow levels drop to around 200-300 feet to near sea level. Accumulations near sea level should be spotty and be an inch or less.

Monday

Cool air remains over Washington with snow levels around 200 feet to near sea level. A storm moving mainly through Oregon may spread moisture northward over our cold air at the surface for a chance of snow near sea level mainly over the south Sound. However, we will have to be closer to the event to determine if significant snowfall is possible

RELATED: Diverging models show 1-3 inches or 2-14 inches of snow across Puget Sound Monday

Tuesday and beyond

Computer models are agreeing that we will see gradual warming mid to late week raising snow levels above 1,500 feet and higher as we shift into a generally warmer weather pattern.