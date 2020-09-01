Another front is expected to bring cold temperatures and more lowland snow to western Washington next week. It is almost certain the system will bring the coldest temperatures so far this winter.

However, it isn’t possible to forecast snowfall quantities for next week until we are closer to the events.

Below is a timeline of what to expect:

Friday: A mix of rain and snow through mid-morning with snow levels around 500–1,000 feet. We could see some accumulations of wet snow before the transition to rain, which will likely happen around 9 or 10 a.m. Accumulations will range from a trace to about 3 inches. This is most likely to occur north of Seattle and inland away from the water.

Any snow should turn to rain by mid-morning, and it will become breezy with gusty south winds. The remainder of the day will be rainy and breezy. Highs should hit the mid-40s in most areas. The strongest wind gusts will get to up to 60 mph across parts of the Northwest Interior and from Whidbey Island north across the San Juan Islands.

Saturday: A cold front is expected to move through early Saturday morning leaving behind off and on showers and maybe a few sunbreaks. Snow levels should be between 2,000-2,500 feet. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s.

Sunday: Rain in the morning changing to snow spreading from the north late afternoon into Sunday night. Snow level dropping to sea level Sunday night. We could see several inches of accumulation by early Monday.

Monday: Chance of snow showers mixed with some sunbreaks. Snow level at sea level. Monday will be cold with highs only getting into the low to mid-30s. How much snow western Washington could see is still a question as the moisture forecast is still up in the air.

Tuesday: Chance of snow showers mixed with some sunbreaks. Colder with lows in the low to mid-20s and daytime highs in the upper 20s.

Wednesday: Chance of snow showers mixed with some sunbreaks. It looks like the coldest air arrives Wednesday with highs only in the mid-20s. Lows will be in the upper teens and low 20s.

