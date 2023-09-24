Here's what you should know about this week's rain forecast

A long stretch of wet days is on the way this week and it could bring more rain than we saw during the entire summer season.

SEATTLE — Autumn may have just started but we have quickly flipped the switch from sunny and warm to rainy and cool. A long stretch of wet days is on the way this week and it could bring more rain than we saw during the entire summer season.

Now summer is usually a dry part of the year for our region with average rainfall near 3” (June-August), but this year has been drier than normal with only 1.06” of rain (excluding this Saturday) since the official start of autumn is Sept. 23.

Forecast

So here is how it shapes up this week. An area of low pressure continues to strengthen off to our west over the Pacific Ocean, guiding multiple rounds of rain our way. Sunday morning was mainly dry, with most of the shower activity arriving after 2 p.m. Rain by 5 p.m. Sunday will range between 0.10-0.25”. This will also mean that most of the Seahawks game on Sunday will stay relatively dry, with some showers arriving late during the game.

Showers will continue to increase through the night Sunday into Monday with heavier rain expected. That rain round should ease by late morning Monday, with off-and-on showers into the afternoon. Additional rain will be between 0.25-0.75” to bring overall totals in some spots near 1” by 5 p.m. Monday.

There will be a noticeable rain shadow over some of our island communities, so by Tuesday 5 p.m., while most will see totals exceeding an inch, parts of the Northern Interior and the islands will only be up to 0.25-0.5”