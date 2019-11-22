Hail was spotted across parts of western Washington on Monday, including Kent, Renton, and Skyway.

Spotters reported to the National Weather Service that small hail covered streets in Renton, making them white.

Snow levels are expected to drop from 2,000 feet to between 500 and 1,000 feet Monday night bringing a rain/snow mix to parts of western Washington.

The lowlands will primarily see rain showers Monday night.

Areas with the best chance of snowflakes are north including the lowlands of Whatcom, Skagit, San Juan, Snohomish, Island and Clallam counties where temperatures will be a bit colder.

Keep in mind, if we do see lowland snow, it will likely be brief due to the showery (off and on) nature of the precipitation. The ground level is also not at freezing level, which means most snowflakes will likely melt when they hit the ground. Widespread, significant lowland snow accumulation is not expected.

We'll dry out Tuesday afternoon, with any lowland snow threat ending by Wednesday.

If you’re driving over the passes early this week, prepare for snowy travel. Snow has been falling at pass level since Sunday afternoon, and will continue to do so through Tuesday. One to four more inches of snow are expected to fall in the mountains Monday with an inch or two at the passes.

Meanwhile, the Puget Sound area will soon experience some of the coldest overnight temperatures this season. Cold air moves in Wednesday, and overnight lows are expected to dip well below freezing Wednesday morning through Black Friday.

Strong northeast Fraser outflow winds could also cause gusts over 40 miles per hour in Whatcom County and the San Juans on Wednesday. Other areas will be breezy.

Thanksgiving is expected to be dry, partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s. Winds will be light.

Now is a good time to winterize your home in preparation for the cold ahead. To prevent pipes from bursting, plumbers recommend keeping water moving through pipes, covering vents in crawl spaces, disconnecting hoses and shutting off the water supply to outdoor hoses, and adding foam insulation.

Road conditions

Drivers are advised to check mountain pass conditions before heading out the door. Be sure to carry chains in case you need them and know how to use them.

Crews closed Chinook Pass over State Route 410 and Cayuse Pass over State Route 123 on Thursday for the winter in preparation for the weekend snowstorm.

The North Cascades Highway is still open, but there is snow on the roadway, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. WSDOT says crews will plow and treat the roadway if drivers use it this week. State Route 20 typically closes for the winter season in mid to late November.





