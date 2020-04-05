Temperatures could hit 80 degrees by Saturday in western Washington

Temperatures around Puget Sound could climb into the high 70s and even low 80s by the weekend.

SEATTLE — Temperatures in western Washington could reach 80 degrees by Saturday.

Another cool weather system that will bring more wind and rain is expected mid-week across the region, according to the National Weather Service. There is a possibility of thunderstorms.

That is expected to change Thursday when a ridge of high pressure develops across the region. An offshore flow will develop bringing several days of warm weather and "abundant sunshine," according to the Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 60s Thursday.

The lowlands will see temperatures continue to rise into the mid-70s to 80 about 80 degrees Friday and Saturday. Saturday will likely be the warmest day – possibly of the year so far.

Cooler temperatures will return Sunday as marine air moves inland.

If Seattle does hit 80 degrees this weekend, it will be earlier in the year than normal. On average, Seattle sees its first 80-degree day on May 20.