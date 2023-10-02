Seattle to see first 6 p.m. sunset Sunday

The sun will set at 6 p.m. on Sunday in Seattle, marking the first 6 p.m. sunset in over four months.

SEATTLE — By now you have noticed the days gradually getting longer since the Winter Solstice back on Dec. 21.

Since then, Seattle has gained nearly three hours of daylight.

It's been four months since Seattle saw a sunset at or later than 6 p.m. but that changes Sunday. Seattle will enjoy its first 6 p.m. sunset since Oct. 26

Each day, Seattle continues to gain over three minutes of daylight and will continue to gain at least two minutes of daylight each day through May 25.

Seattle will continue to gain daylight until June 21 when there will be nearly 16 hours of daylight. The sunset will be at 9:11 p.m. on that day.