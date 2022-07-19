Summer heat dome expected to build over Washington over coming days

Climatologically western Washington is entering the warmest part of the year and right on cue, hot temperatures are expected next week.

SEATTLE — Western Washington is entering the warmest part of the year from late July into early August. Climatologically, this is when temperatures are typically the hottest. Right on cue, there's increasing confidence in the potential of a heat dome building over western Washington and all of the Pacific Northwest.

Heat domes are areas of higher pressure in the atmosphere that lead to sunny skies and hot, sometimes dangerous, temperatures. These heat domes can send temperatures into the 90s and 100s during the afternoon, keep overnight lows in the 60s, and sometimes are hard to break down, allowing for days of above average temperatures.

While this event is still several days out, there's increasing support from our weather models suggesting a heat dome will establish itself over the Pacific Northwest next week, July 25-29, allowing temperatures to run above average if not well above average.

The Climate Prediction Center sees the signal within the models that favors warm to hot temperatures for the region and has included western Washington in an area with a high likelihood to see above average temperatures. The average high for Seattle is in the upper 70s.

It's too early for specifics but there is growing concern of the possibility of temperatures climbing into the 90s for parts of western Washington and 100s for eastern Washington during parts of next week. These details will continue to be ironed out over the coming days as we get nearer to the event and more confident in the exact setup.

Looking ahead, all indications are the above average temperatures, paired with below average precipitation, will stick around into at least the first couple weeks of August.