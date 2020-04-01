SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Eastbound Snoqulamie Pass has reopened after several vehicle spinouts. The eastbound lanes closed at 12:30 p.m. for an hour about 13 miles east of North Bend. Chains are required on all vehicles except all wheel drive.

The westbound lanes remain open, but chains are also required, except for all wheel drive. Oversize vehicles are prohibited in both directions.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 10 p.m. Sunday for the Cascades. Then a Winter Storm Warning goes into effect from 10 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Monday.

Afternoon temperatures on the passes will be near 30 degrees with westerly winds of 10 to 20 mph.

Check WSDOT for changing conditions and driving restrictions

Snow levels are dropping from 2,000 feet to 1,500 tonight. Snow amounts will range from 5 to 14 inches.

The front is also bringing gusty winds and heavy rain for the lowlands.

The results is that local ski resorts are getting some much-needed snow this weekend.

The Summit at Snoqualmie said they received enough snow Saturday to maintain a decent base. They were able to keep Summit West and Summit Central open.

