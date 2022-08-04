Snow possible this weekend for Seattle area lowlands

Despite a warm end to the week, this weekend will see temperatures drop low enough for some lowland snow in the Seattle area.

SEATTLE — The spring-like warmth with temperatures in the 70s is already a distant memory. Sea-Tac Airport officially hit the 70-degree mark on Thursday for the first time in 2022, with a high of 73 degrees, while some areas hit the mid to upper 70s.

However, significantly colder temperatures have moved into western Washington, and they are here to stay for the foreseeable future.

The average high is 58 degrees for Seattle for this time of year, but we will stay in the upper 40s to low 50s for highs this weekend through most of the upcoming week.

In fact, Seattle will flirt with a record low maximum temperature on Saturday. The forecast high is 48 degrees, and the record at Sea-Tac Airport is 47.

Snow level forecast

The colder temperatures will not only make you reach for a jacket if you have any weekend plans but it'll also drop the snow levels.

Snow levels are forecast to fall to 1,500 feet by Saturday, with the snow levels lowering Saturday night to around 200 feet.

Snow levels bounce back to above 1,000 feet Sunday afternoon as temperatures warm into the 40s. Snow levels will fall back down to around 200 feet Sunday night into Monday morning.

Chances of lowland snow

With snow levels this low, a close eye on moisture needs to be monitored. When you mix in moisture with low snow levels, it means there's a possibility of a rain/snow mixture for the lowlands.

The current forecast calls for a rain/snow mixture Saturday night into Sunday morning and again Sunday night into Monday morning for the lowlands.

The south Sound, central Sound and the Kitsap Peninsula currently have the best shot to see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain. This includes Seattle, Everett, Tacoma and Olympia.

At this time, with the light nature of the precipitation and temperatures hovering a couple of degrees above freezing, it appears accumulations will not occur. For some of the hills in King, Snohomish, Pierce and Thurston counties, there is a possibility of light accumulations.

With that said, if a convergence zone develops Saturday night or Sunday night, there could be a localized area of light accumulations somewhere in King or Snohomish counties. This will closely be monitored this weekend.

Overnight Saturday

The first chance for lowland snow arrives late Saturday night beginning just after midnight for parts of the Olympic Peninsula and Kitsap Peninsula before spreading into South Sound.

Sunday morning

The snow chances will shift farther north and east Sunday morning with much of King, Snohomish and Pierce counties having a chance for some wet snow to mix in with the rain.

Monday morning

A few spot snow showers or rain showers mixed with wet snow could occur again Monday morning. At this point, it doesn't appear it will impact the morning commute but this will continue to be monitored.





Accumulation forecast

Again, snow accumulations aren't currently expected for most of the lowlands.

The KING 5 weather models support this but do suggest a few areas could see a quick dusting of snow overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Don't focus too much on the exact number but focus on the placement of the snow. This depicts which areas could see the light rain/snow mixture over the weekend.

The mountains and even the foothills of the Cascades will see good snow accumulations this weekend. The KING 5 models suggest over 1 foot of snow with up to 2 feet of fresh snow this weekend for Stevens and Snoqualmie passes.

The passes could become quite dangerous with heavy snow and cold temperatures.

If you have travel plans along Highway 2 or Interstate 90, make sure you check conditions on the Washington State Department of Transportation's alerts page.

Winter weather alerts

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m. and continues through Saturday at 10 a.m. for the central and northern Cascades.

Four to 12 inches of fresh snow is expected during this time above 2,500 feet. Additional snow is expected late in the day Saturday and Sunday, adding to those snow totals.