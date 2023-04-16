Seattle to see first 8 p.m. sunset since August

The sun will set at 8 p.m. on Sunday in Seattle, marking the first 8 p.m. sunset in nearly eight months.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — By now you've noticed the days longer as the sunsets grow later, and the sunrises grow earlier. Since the Winter Solstice back on Dec. 21, Seattle has gained nearly five-and-a-half hours of daylight.

It's been nearly eight months since Seattle saw a sunset at or later than 8 p.m. but that changes Sunday. Seattle will enjoy its first 8 p.m. sunset since Aug. 26 when the sun set at 8:01 p.m.

Each day through the remainder of April, Seattle will continue to gain over three minutes of daylight and will continue to gain at least two minutes of daylight each day through May 25.

Seattle will continue to gain daylight until June 21 when there will be nearly 16 hours of daylight. The sunset will be at 9:11 p.m. on June 21.

As an added bonus, sunrises begin earlier than 6:00 a.m. beginning April 27 when the sunrise is at 5:59 a.m.