Up to 3 inches of snow possible into Tuesday for parts of western Washington

Additional lowland snow is in the forecast for Tuesday morning.

SEATTLE — The cold, active weather pattern continues for western Washington, delivering yet another round of wet lowland snow Monday night through Tuesday night.

Our next weather system arrives Monday night creating an uptick in precipitation and bringing reinforcing chilly air. This will set the stage for wet, accumulating snow for the western Washington lowlands including Puget Sound and the metro areas along Interstate 5.

KING 5 has activated First Alert for this weather event, which could affect lives, property or travel in the Pacific Northwest region. During this event, the First Alert Weather Team will bring you the latest information to keep you and your family safe.

Winter Weather Advisory and lowland accumulations

Because of the potential for accumulating snow that could impact travel, a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Monday at 10 p.m. and continues until 10 p.m. on Tuesday. The Winter Weather Advisory includes all of the lowlands of western Washington, encompassing the I-5 corridor, which includes Seattle, Tacoma, Everett, Olympia, Bellingham, and Bellevue.

Snow is expected to accumulate in these areas causing some periods of difficult travel Monday night and Tuesday.

Winter Weather Advisory until 10 p.m. Tuesday

Within the Winter Weather Advisory, a widespread coating of snow to 2 inches is expected for most areas from Monday night through Tuesday night. Isolated 3-inch amounts cannot be ruled out, favoring areas away from water and the hilltop communities around Puget Sound.

The convergence zone-friendly areas in Snohomish and King counties could also see higher amounts upwards of 3 inches by the end of the day Tuesday.

Snow timeline

Snow begins to break out later Monday night across the southwest interior, Olympic Peninsula, near the Hood Canal and Kitsap Peninsula. This will be wet snow but will coat grassy and elevated surfaces as temperatures gradually cool and the precipitation intensity picks up.

Future radar Monday night

The wet snow spreads into the I-5 corridor from Tacoma to Bellingham early Tuesday morning, including in Seattle and Everett. Temperatures will be near the freezing mark so a light coating will accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces. Temperatures near freezing should keep roads mainly wet but if the snow rate picks up, a quick coating of snow on roadways is possible.

Future radar early Tuesday morning

The wet snow will continue into the early afternoon hours Tuesday mainly north of Seattle with a gradual drying trend across the Olympic Peninsula and southwest interior. But the I-5 corridor from Seattle to Bellingham will continue to see periods of snow.

Temperatures will begin to warm Tuesday afternoon so the snow will become increasingly wet and could switch over to a rain/snow mixture or possibly all rain at times. This will keep accumulations on the lighter side and should keep roadways mainly wet. But, if a heavier band of precipitation sets up, it could produce accumulations on roadways. This is especially true along the King County/Snohomish County line where a convergence zone could set up along with the hillier areas near Puget Sound.

Future radar early Tuesday afternoon

Snow begins to taper off Tuesday evening outside of a couple convergence zone bands that try to set up on the east side of Puget Sound somewhere between Mount Vernon and Tacoma. These bands could produce quick, slushy accumulations for these areas.

Future radar early Tuesday evening

Temperatures begin to cool off Tuesday evening and night, which means residual moisture on roadways will freeze leading to areas of ice around western Washington. This could make the Tuesday night and Wednesday morning commutes tricky.

Mountain snow

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Cascade Mountains from Monday at 10 p.m. to Tuesday at 10 p.m. with 6-8 inches of snow expected at the passes and 2-6 inches in mountain valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

The heaviest snow is expected between 6 a.m. and noon on Tuesday, the weather service said.