Red Flag Warning issued for western Cascades

SEATTLE — The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the west slopes of the north and central Cascade Mountains through Friday night due to hot and dry conditions.

The warning covers areas generally above 1,500 feet of elevation through Friday at 11 p.m.

A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are either imminent or happening now, according to the National Weather Service. In the Cascades Friday, a dry and unstable air mass and warm temperatures could contribute to active fire behavior. Existing fires can grow significantly under these conditions, and fires that develop could spread quickly.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s Friday, and humidity is expected to be as low as 20%.

The Haines level, which indicates the potential for large wildfires to experience extreme fire behavior, is rated at six Friday, which is the highest measure on the scale, according to the National Weather Service.

When a Red Flag Warning is issued, outdoor burning is not recommended.

There are several wildfires burning in the Cascades as of Friday morning. The White River and Irving Peak Fires, which are located about 15 miles northwest of Plain, have burned 3,575 acres and are 1% contained.