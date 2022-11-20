Record setting dry conditions in Seattle

The past two weeks have tied November 2000 for the longest November dry stretch at Sea-Tac.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — November in the Pacific Northwest in any given year is typically one of the wettest months of the year. At Sea-Tac, it is the wettest month of the year.

The month of November averages 6.31 inches of rainfall but this November, Sea-Tac has only received 1.67 inches so far, making it one of the driest Novembers recorded, and Sunday ties for the longest November dry stretch ever recorded at the airport.

How this November compares to previous Novembers

The longest November dry stretch was back in 2000 when Sea-Tac had 13 consecutive days of no measurable rainfall, and Sunday marks day 13 of no measurable rainfall. This November 2022 dry streak now ties the November 2000 dry streak for the longest stretch of dry November days.

Why it's so dry this November

This dry weather is quite unusual for this time of the year. The pattern features an unusually strong area of blocking high pressure keeping skies clear and delivering dry conditions. These strong areas of high pressure create sinking air and also help steer storm systems away from the Pacific Northwest.

After a wet first half of the year, the second half of the year has been quite dry. Much of western Washington remains abnormally dry with moderate drought conditions for most of Puget Sound into the western foothills of the Cascades.

Latest drought monitor

Spotty rain chances do enter the forecast Monday, but many areas will miss out on Monday's rain and have to wait until Tuesday for rain.

If Sea-Tac misses out on the rain Monday, it would mark 14 consecutive days of no measurable rain, placing 20222 as the longest November dry stretch since records have been taken at the airport.