Oregon governor declares state of emergency due to heat wave

Temperatures are predicted to be near or in excess of 100 degrees throughout much of the state through at least Thursday.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown has declared at state of emergency in 25 Oregon counties due to the ongoing heat wave hitting most of the state.

The declaration is retroactive to Monday and lasts through Sunday, according to a news release from the governor's office, and will ensure that additional resources are available to deal with the high temperatures.

"With many parts of Oregon facing a high heat wave, it is critical that every level of government has the resources they need to help keep Oregonians safe and healthy," Brown said in a statement. "I encourage everyone to take proactive steps to keep themselves and their families safe, including drinking plenty of fluids, taking advantage of cooling centers, and checking in on neighbors, friends, and loved ones."

The Portland area hit 99 degrees on Monday and is expected to reach a high of around 100 degrees every day through Thursday and possible Friday, according to KGW's latest forecast. Overnight highs are also expected to remain elevated, likely staying above 65 degrees all night.

This week's temperatures aren't predicted to rise to the same kind of record highs seen during last year's heat dome event, but several back-to-back days at or near 100 degrees is still a dangerous level of heat.

Brown has directed the Oregon Department of Emergency Management to activate the state's Emergency Coordination Center to roll out protective measures, according to the news release.