Light wildfire smoke moving into western Washington

Air quality is expected to remain good this weekend as light wildfire smoke moves through western Washington.

SEATTLE — Skies over Puget Sound may get a bit hazy over the next few days but it won’t be anything like the intense smoky air Washington has experienced in past summers.

Light wildfire smoke is expected to drift into western Washington over the next 36 hours, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott.

“It won’t be quite as blue skies as what we’re used to,” Marriott said.

However, the smoke isn’t expected to affect air quality in western Washington.

As of Wednesday morning, air quality in Seattle was good and was forecasted to remain good through the weekend, according to AirNow, which is a partnership of local and federal government agencies.

Air quality will be an issue in areas east of the Cascades, which has been dealing with wildfire smoke. Air quality was unhealthy Wednesday in Twisp in Central Washington and moderate in Spokane, according to AirNow.

Temperatures are also expected to heat up in western Washington with highs potentially in the low 90s on Friday and Saturday.

Onshore flow is expected to return Sunday, blowing out any remaining wildfire smoke and lowering temperatures into the low 80s on Sunday.

This round of wildfire smoke is moving into Washington from the south and likely coming from wildfires in Oregon or California, according to Marriott. The Bootleg Fire, which has burned more than 400,000 acres in southern Oregon, is the largest in the nation.