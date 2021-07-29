Light wildfire smoke moving into western Washington

SEATTLE — Skies over Puget Sound may get a bit hazy over the next few days but it won’t be anything like the intense smoky air Washington has experienced in past summers.
Light wildfire smoke is expected to drift into western Washington over the next 36 hours, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott.
“It won’t be quite as blue skies as what we’re used to,” Marriott said.
However, the smoke isn’t expected to affect air quality in western Washington.
As of Wednesday morning, air quality in Seattle was good and was forecasted to remain good through the weekend, according to AirNow, which is a partnership of local and federal government agencies.
Air quality will be an issue in areas east of the Cascades, which has been dealing with wildfire smoke. Air quality was unhealthy Wednesday in Twisp in Central Washington and moderate in Spokane, according to AirNow.
Temperatures are also expected to heat up in western Washington with highs potentially in the low 90s on Friday and Saturday.
Onshore flow is expected to return Sunday, blowing out any remaining wildfire smoke and lowering temperatures into the low 80s on Sunday.
This round of wildfire smoke is moving into Washington from the south and likely coming from wildfires in Oregon or California, according to Marriott. The Bootleg Fire, which has burned more than 400,000 acres in southern Oregon, is the largest in the nation.
More than a dozen wildfires continue to burn in central and eastern Washington, including the Cedar Creek and Cub Creek 2 fires in Okanogan County, which have burned more than 88,000 acres combined, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. Other major fires include the Dry Gulch Fire in Asotin County (80,392 acres) and the Chuweah Creek Fire in Okanogan County (36,752 acres).