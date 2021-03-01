A calm afternoon before next round of heavy rain arrives in Puget Sound tonight

A Winter Storm Watch and Winter Weather Advisory are in effect for the Cascade mountains starting at 7 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Monday.

SEATTLE — Western Washington is in for another dose of heavy rain in the lowlands, mountain snow, and strong winds as a second storm arrives Sunday night through Monday.

A Winter Storm Watch and Winter Weather Advisory are in effect for the Cascade mountains starting at 7 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Monday. Additional snow amounts will total from 8 to 15 inches of new snow.

Travel over the passes will be challenging. Drivers are urged to check road conditions and chain requirements before traveling over the passes.

The next storm comes just after Puget Sound received record setting rainfall and heavy mountain snow Saturday. Due to the amount of precipitation, the soil remains moist and there is an increased threat of flooding, landslides, and avalanches in the backcountry.

Rivers remain high and currently King County is under a Flood Watch.

This second storm will also have gusty winds, but they are not expected to be as strong as Saturday night.

There will be another break in the storms Tuesday morning, before a third system moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing -- you guessed it -- more heavy rain and mountain snow.