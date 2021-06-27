It's unlikely Washington will have another extreme heat wave this summer

KING 5 Meteorologist Adam Claibon says this weekend is likely the hottest airmass western Washington will experience this summer.

SEATTLE — Washington state is in the midst of a historic heat wave with unprecedented high temperatures for this time of year, so some are wondering will this happen again this summer?

According to KING 5 Meteorologist Adam Claibon, the current heat wave will likely be the hottest airmass we deal with this summer.

"Not to say we won't see more hot days in the 90s (possibly flirt with 100) again, but the strength of this high pressure system has been stronger than any one in recent history," said Claibon.

The temperature outlook for July 5 through July 11 for our region shows highs will be above normal for this time of year.

Normal high temperatures at Sea-Tac Airport during this stretch range between 75 and 77 degrees. However, the first half of July will likely have plenty of 80 degree days and some in the 90s.

King County's leading public health official called the extremely high temperatures in western Washington a "climate crisis."

On Sunday, Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health -- Seattle & King County, issued a statement about the unusually high temperatures in our region.

"The record-shattering extreme heat we’re experiencing is just the latest example of our climate crisis and how it’s impacting human health now," said Duchin. "Extreme heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States and climate change is causing increasing frequency and intensity of heat waves and other extreme weather events. In fact, the health and economic consequences of climate change are only projected to worsen.

Climate change is a health emergency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions is literally a matter of life and death."

With Monday expected to be the hottest day yet, Duchin urged everyone to find a cool place to stay and avoid being in the sun during the hottest periods of the day.