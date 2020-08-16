Heat warning issued for western Washington as temperatures expected to climb into the 90s Sunday

Some areas in western Washington are expected to reach 95 degrees Sunday, and even triple digits in the South Sound.

SEATTLE — There is an excessive heat warning and heat advisory for much of western Washington on Sunday as temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s.

The increased heat coupled with low humidity has also triggered a Red Flag Warning for wildfire danger. That warning went into effect Saturday morning and extends through 11 p.m. Sunday.

Some areas in western Washington are expected to reach 95 degrees on Sunday. It's all thanks to a ridge of high pressure building over the area that's allowing warmer temperatures and abundant sunshine.

The high-temperature record for downtown Seattle is 91, and 98 for SeaTac Airport. There is a chance to tie or even break those records this weekend, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Jordan Wilkerson.

Temperatures will be closer to triple digits in the South Sound on Sunday.

The heatwave, coupled with the coronavirus pandemic forcing many public pool closures, is causing a lot of people to get out of their homes and seek refuge in Washington waterways.

But officials with Public Health -- Seattle & King County on Friday said more people on the water means more potential for drowning.

King County on average for the month of August sees two or three drownings, but this year that number is almost double and it's only halfway through the month.

“This month of August, we’ve had four confirmed drowning deaths already, with a couple deaths pending investigation,” said Tony Gomez, Violence and Injury Prevention program manager for Public Health – Seattle & King County.

The Red Cross also issued a warning on Friday heading into the hot weekend for swimmers to be aware many communities are not using lifeguards in swimming areas because of budget concerns or to promote social distancing.

The biggest piece of advice from experts is to have your own life jacket and wear it, as well as create a plan and stick to it in case there is an emergency on the water.

Health officials also recommend staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, taking breaks from the sun, and also taking mask breaks.

"Wearing a face covering is a key measure to prevent the spread of COVID, but in hot weather, wearing one can also contribute to overheating," wrote King County health officials in a blog post. "If possible, avoid spending time in hot indoor and outdoor spaces where you also need to wear a face covering. If you are in a public place and need to wear a face covering, take a safely distanced 'mask break' if you are getting too hot and uncomfortable."