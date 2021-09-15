Clear gutters, drains ahead of fall rainstorm this weekend

Western Washington is in for its first major rain event since June.

SEATTLE — Western Washington is bracing for its first significant rainstorm of fall, and there’s a few things you can do to get ready.

The Puget Sound region is expected to get 1-2 inches of rain Friday and Saturday morning, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott. Another inch to an inch and a half of rain could fall Saturday and Sunday morning.

Storm preparation

Clear gutters to prevent pooling near homes and clear street drains to prevent localized urban flooding. Take in or cover lawn furniture and barbeques to prevent them from getting wet if they aren’t waterproof.

Storm impacts

This storm is expected to be more of a rain event than a wind event, according to Marriott. However, winds could peak at 15 to 25 miles per hour Friday night into Saturday morning, knocking down some tree branches.

Western Washington could see localized power outages from downed tree limbs, but Marriott said widespread outages aren’t expected.

Widespread flooding isn't expected. However, there could be standing water on roads.

Drivers are asked to keep the following suggestions in mind on wet roads:

• Slow down, watch your speed, and avoid using cruise control

• Keep headlights on in the rain, day and night

• Increase distance between you and the car in front of you

• Check tire tread, pressure, and your brakes

• Replace windshield wipers on a regular basis