Draconid meteor shower peaks Friday. Here's the chance of seeing it in Puget Sound

Celestial seekers have a chance to spot the Draconids in western Washington with some clear skies expected on Friday night.

SEATTLE — The northern hemisphere is in for a celestial treat Friday, and you don’t have to stay up late to see it.

The Draconid meteor show, which takes place annually, is expected to peak Friday night. Unlike other meteor showers, the best viewing takes place in early evening instead of early morning.

While there won’t be great visibility, western Washington will have some clear skies early on in the evening, according to Meteorologist Adam Claibon. Clouds are expected to increase late Friday night.

The Draconid meteor shower is a minor shower that produces around 10 meteors per hour. It is produced by dust left behind from the comet 21P Giacobini-Zinner.

It’s called the Draconids because the meteors will appear to come from the Draco constellation.

Meteor shower chasers should also seek out dark skies for the best view, getting away from light pollution in the city.

Sky watchers should also mark their calendars for two celestial events later in October: The Hunter’s Moon, which is the full moon in October, will rise Oct. 20. The Orionid meteor shower also peaks Oct. 21.