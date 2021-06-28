'Cool' tips for the sweltering Pacific Northwest, from Phoenix

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.
Residents of the Pacific Northwest are currently experiencing temperatures hotter than even Phoenix.
Excessive heat warnings have been wailing there as high temperatures hit historic levels. Seattle has been sitting in triple-digit territory and Portland recently cracked into 110-degree territory. Portland actually ended up setting a new all-time record high of 112 degrees, during a time when the upper 70s is usually the expected high.
These kinds of temperatures can be very dangerous if you don’t protect yourself.
How to stay safe in dangerous summer heat
Understanding your body's warning signs can help protect you against potentially life-threatening illnesses.
Signs of heat exhaustion:
- Faint or dizzy
- Excessive sweating
- Cool, pale or clammy skin
- Rapid, weak pulse
- Muscle cramps
- Nausea or vomiting
Treating possible heat exhaustion:
- Get to a cool, air-conditioned place
- Drink water
- Take a cool shower or use a cold compress
Signs of heatstroke:
- Throbbing headache
- No sweating
- Red, hot, dry skin
- Rapid, strong pulse
- Possible loss of consciousness
- Nausea or vomiting
If you or a family member is suffering from heatstroke, immediate attention is necessary, so call 911.
How to stay cool in extremely hot temperatures
Since Phoenix residents deal with those kinds of numbers more often, here are some tips to help take the edge off for our friends and family in the Pacific Northwest:
- Switch out your bedsheets for more breathable fabric
- Sleep downstairs
- Put cold washcloths under your knees and on your neck
- Keep blinds closed
- Avoid cooking with your stove and oven
- Turn off excess lights and electronics
- Change ceiling fan blades to blow counter-clockwise
- Drink more ice water
How to remind yourself to stay hydrated
Some thirsty tips to get you drinking more water:
- Set alarms to remind you to drink more water
- Use colorful water bottles to grab your attention
- Place multiple reusable water bottles in areas you frequent
- Spruce it up with your favorite ice, fresh lemon, lime or mint or by making it sparkling water
Many more all-time records have been achieved across the Northwest and may still get outdone before the heatwave simmers down.
The towering temperatures are being brought on by super strong high pressure and warming east winds in the lower levels.
Just one favor, please don’t send that heat back to us!
Thank you and best of luck,
-Phoenix