'Cool' tips for the sweltering Pacific Northwest, from Phoenix

Residents of the Pacific Northwest are currently experiencing temperatures hotter than even Phoenix.

Excessive heat warnings have been wailing there as high temperatures hit historic levels. Seattle has been sitting in triple-digit territory and Portland recently cracked into 110-degree territory. Portland actually ended up setting a new all-time record high of 112 degrees, during a time when the upper 70s is usually the expected high.

These kinds of temperatures can be very dangerous if you don’t protect yourself.

How to stay safe in dangerous summer heat

Understanding your body's warning signs can help protect you against potentially life-threatening illnesses.

Signs of heat exhaustion:

Faint or dizzy

Excessive sweating

Cool, pale or clammy skin

Rapid, weak pulse

Muscle cramps

Nausea or vomiting

Treating possible heat exhaustion:

Get to a cool, air-conditioned place

Drink water

Take a cool shower or use a cold compress

Signs of heatstroke:

Throbbing headache

No sweating

Red, hot, dry skin

Rapid, strong pulse

Possible loss of consciousness

Nausea or vomiting

If you or a family member is suffering from heatstroke, immediate attention is necessary, so call 911.

How to stay cool in extremely hot temperatures

Since Phoenix residents deal with those kinds of numbers more often, here are some tips to help take the edge off for our friends and family in the Pacific Northwest:

Switch out your bedsheets for more breathable fabric

Sleep downstairs

Put cold washcloths under your knees and on your neck

Keep blinds closed

Avoid cooking with your stove and oven

Turn off excess lights and electronics

Change ceiling fan blades to blow counter-clockwise

Drink more ice water

How to remind yourself to stay hydrated

Some thirsty tips to get you drinking more water:

Set alarms to remind you to drink more water

Use colorful water bottles to grab your attention

Place multiple reusable water bottles in areas you frequent

Spruce it up with your favorite ice, fresh lemon, lime or mint or by making it sparkling water

Many more all-time records have been achieved across the Northwest and may still get outdone before the heatwave simmers down.

The towering temperatures are being brought on by super strong high pressure and warming east winds in the lower levels.

Just one favor, please don’t send that heat back to us!

Thank you and best of luck,

-Phoenix

