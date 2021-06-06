Coldest June day in 9 years recorded at Sea-Tac

Sunday's high temperature at Sea-Tac Airport was 55 degrees.

SEATTLE — The coldest June day in nine years was recorded at Sea-Tac Airport on Sunday.

The high temperature for the day was 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

That is the coldest high since June 4, 2012. The high temperature that day was also 55 degrees.

However, 55 degrees isn't the coldest max temperature for Sea-Tac Airport. That was set on June 11, 1952 when the high was 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. That record was matched on June 2, 1966.

Sunday was a stark contrast to just a few days ago, were the region saw highs of at least 80 degrees. It's the first time in 77 years of records at Sea-Tac where the first week of June had a day with a high of at least 85 degrees and a day with a high less than 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will remain cool through the week.