SPOKANE, Wash. — A few weeks back, KREM reported that the wildfire season outlook is above average for the summer.

While there are no active fires in Washington or North Idaho, some people have noticed hazy skies as wildfire smoke from Canada drifts into our area.

The horizon is noticeably pale with some haze or smoke in Spokane and north Idaho.

This is likely being caused by wildfires in northern Alberta, Canada, but the good news is most of it will pass by us to the northeast and is traveling into Montana and North Dakota.

Alberta Fire says the Chuckegg Creek Fire remains out of control at more than 370,000 acres at last check. Another nearby fire has also burned tens of thousands of acres.

Some nearby residents are facing mandatory evacuations.

The Chuckegg Fire continues to grow due to high winds out of the north and northwest, Alberta Fire says. Firefighters are establishing structure protection on nearby homes.

Spokane's air quality was sitting in the "moderate" on Thursday morning and is forecast to stay this way throughout the day. At last check, the air quality in Coeur d'Alene was sitting in the "good" range.

Smoke is well above the ground in our atmosphere and it's only when that smoke reaches the surface that we see a decrease in air quality.

The air quality range probably will not drop any further than the moderate range this week.

