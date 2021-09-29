Potential for strong wind, heavy rain as weather system creates 'baroclinic leaf'

SEATTLE — A weather system on track to hit western Washington has the potential to bring stormy weather.
The system, arriving Wednesday, has a feature called a "baroclinic leaf," indicating a disruption in the blending of warm and cold fronts. The "leaf," approaching the Washington coast, indicates the potential of very strong wind and heavy rain, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson.
Residents of western Washington are used to what is called an occluded front, which is the blending of a warm air mass of a warm front and cold air mass of a cold front. The fronts typically occlude by the time rain reaches the coast.
However, the occlusion of the fronts hasn't happened at a certain point in this weather system's track. That creates the "baroclinic leaf" feature seen in satellite imagery.
The incoming system could bring wind gusts of up to 50 mph for the northern Washington coast, San Juan Islands and Admiralty Inlet Wednesday into Thursday morning. Rain will be heavy at times through Thursday afternoon, according to Stevenson.