Potential for strong wind, heavy rain as weather system creates 'baroclinic leaf'

SEATTLE — A weather system on track to hit western Washington has the potential to bring stormy weather.

The system, arriving Wednesday, has a feature called a "baroclinic leaf," indicating a disruption in the blending of warm and cold fronts. The "leaf," approaching the Washington coast, indicates the potential of very strong wind and heavy rain, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson.

There are leaves falling from the trees. And the meteorological kind. This is a "baroclinic leaf". Or region of thermal contrast in the atmosphere where a frontal system is developing. It'll likely take a comma shape by tomorrow. And bring us a soaking rain Wed night/Thurs. #wawx pic.twitter.com/iOtpDa42e5 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 28, 2021

Residents of western Washington are used to what is called an occluded front, which is the blending of a warm air mass of a warm front and cold air mass of a cold front. The fronts typically occlude by the time rain reaches the coast.

However, the occlusion of the fronts hasn't happened at a certain point in this weather system's track. That creates the "baroclinic leaf" feature seen in satellite imagery.