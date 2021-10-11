Timeline: Another atmospheric river to bring more rain, winds to western Washington

The second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers is moving into western Washington beginning Saturday night.

SEATTLE — Following a very wet and windy week at times, western Washington is in for more as another atmospheric river dumps more rain on the region.

An atmospheric river is a long, narrow region in the atmosphere, like a river in the sky, that brings water vapor from the tropics, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The break in the wet weather Saturday will be short-lived, being cut short by the evening with rain moving into the coast this afternoon and into the interior this evening. The region isn’t expected to get a break from the rain until later in the week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said river flooding is expected to be the biggest impact, with the Cascades and Olympics taking the brunt of the storm, but winds are also expected to increase as well as the chances for landslides. Residents should prepare for potential tree damage and power outages.

Below is a timeline of what to expect:

Saturday

The region got a break from the rain to kick off the weekend, but a warm front will arrive Saturday afternoon with rain sliding back onshore. By the evening, rains will be affecting the interior as well with the heaviest showers expected in the Cascades and Olympics.

The NWS said the warm front will bring moderate to heavy rain spreading from west to east Saturday afternoon and evening. The heaviest rains from this front are expected to fall late in the evening into Sunday.

Snow levels will rise dramatically from 3,000 feet to 9,000 feet Saturday. Snow levels in the north Cascades are expected to rise slowly and could see some snow.

Winds will also increase Saturday night with the breeziest conditions expected to hit Sunday morning. Areas around Puget Sound are expected to get winds up to 40 mph.

In addition to heavy rains & mild temps, a period of windy conditions develops by Sunday A.M. This is expected to be a long duration event of breezy/windy conditions extending into Monday. With saturated soils, this increases the possibility of fallen trees/power outages. #wawx pic.twitter.com/821G1j5HgU — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 13, 2021

Rivers will get a chance to recede through the first part of Saturday but many will remain above flood stage. A Flood Watch remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon for many areas around western Washington including the Cascades from Whatcom County down to Lewis County, the Bellevue and Seattle areas and the eastern Puget Sound lowlands.

The following rivers are under a Flood Warning as of Saturday afternoon:

Chehalis River at Porter

Chehalis River above Grand Mound

Cowlitz River at Randle

Skagit River near Mt. Vernon

Skokomish River at Potlach

Snoqualmie River near Carnation

Snohomish River at Snohomish

The Snoqualmie River is expected to cause moderate flooding from Fall City downstream. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon before rising again in the evening.

NWS said that the Skagit River near Mt. Vernon crested near minor flood stage and will recede this afternoon before rising again Monday morning. Anyone needing sandbags should contact the Skagit Department of Emergency Management at 360-416-1850.

At 1:30 a.m. Saturday, King County closed its Flood Warning Center, saying river flows had stabilized and rainfall eased but is monitoring the forecast for any future warnings.

Sunday

The warm front will lift north Sunday. However, most of western Washington will still see a decent amount of rainfall especially north of the Seattle area.

This means that the threat for river flooding will remain high throughout the day.

Still, the biggest concern for rainfall will come Sunday evening into Monday morning as a cold front begins to swing into the region.

Coastal areas, the Cascades and the Olympics could pick up a massive amount of rain.

NWS said residents can expect widespread river flooding, even in areas that haven’t reached moderate or major flood stage in northern counties.

Breezy conditions will persist Sunday too, raising concern for power outages.

Monday into mid-week

Rains will continue Monday with a cold front arriving in the afternoon.

From Saturday afternoon through Monday night, the Olympics and north Cascades could see 7-9 inches, 3-5 inches in the central Cascades and 1-3 inches in the lowlands.

Rain totals will depend on where exactly the cold front lands.

Snow levels will also plummet Monday night into Tuesday, falling from 7,000 feet in the afternoon to between 1,500 and 2,000 feet by Tuesday morning.

Rains could linger past Monday, but the potential snow in the passes could disrupt travel as Stevens and Snoqualmie passes could pick up 4-6 inches.

Temperatures Monday into Tuesday will also see a startling turn. Lows Monday morning will be in the mid to upper 50s. Lows Tuesday morning will drop to the mid to upper 30s, according to the NWS.