Atmospheric river to bring heavy rainfall to western Washington, increasing flood, landslide risk

The atmospheric river is weak so it won't bring widespread, damaging impacts but it will favor enhanced moisture that will increase the flood and landslide risk.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — California experienced significant flooding and damage from a weather pattern favoring potent atmospheric rivers aimed at the state over the past several days. Residual moisture from one of the atmospheric rivers will shift north toward Washington state Wednesday night.

The atmospheric river is weak and decaying so it won't bring widespread, significant, damaging impacts to western Washington, but it will favor enhanced moisture that could lead to some flooding and increase the landslide risk.

Tracking the atmospheric river

The subtropical moisture associated with the atmospheric river is currently aimed at central California but the moisture will race north just off the coast of Oregon and Washington state Wednesday.

Moisture associated with this atmospheric river looks to mainly stay just off the Washington coast, which will prevent widespread, significant, damaging rainfall for Western Washington.

Tracking the atmospheric river 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

The atmospheric river will gradually weaken by Friday.





Rainfall forecast

Despite the main impacts from the atmospheric river remaining off the Washington coast, areas of heavy rain are still expected, favoring the Olympic Peninsula Wednesday night through Friday.

The Olympic Peninsula will see a widespread 2-4 inches of rain will isolated amounts approaching or exceeding 6 inches in the Olympic Mountains through Friday. This will cause some minor river flooding across the Olympic Peninsula.

Central and south Puget Sound can expect to see 0.75-1.50 inches through Friday with lighter amounts for north sound into the northwest interior, which could see shadowing impacts, lessening the totals to around 0.50 inches. The Kitsap Peninsula will see around 2-3 inches. Urban flooding is possible, especially in poor draining areas for the Kitsap Peninsula and central and south Sound, including Bremerton, Seattle, Bellevue, Everett, Tacoma, and Olympia.

The Cascade Mountains and foothills will see 2-3 inches of rain with snow levels climbing from 3,000 feet today to 7,000 feet on Thursday. Flooding is possible along rivers and there will be an increased avalanche danger Thursday and Friday with heavy rain on the recent snow.

Rainfall forecast through Friday afternoon

The moderate to heavy rainfall accumulations expected over the next 48 hours will increase the landslide risk across Western Washington. The Seattle National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement due to the increased risk for landslides through Friday.

Rain timeline

Rain timeline: Future radar 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Most of Wednesday remains dry but rain begins increasing this evening along the Washington coast and for the southwest interior.

The rain continues to advance north throughout the evening hours, overspreading south Puget Sound after dinner time.

By early Thursday morning, rain moves into Seattle, sticking around for the morning commute. The morning commute looks wet for most of western Washington with periods of moderate rainfall rates expected at times.

The light to moderate rain continues throughout the morning hours Thursday and sticks around all Thursday afternoon. At times, north Puget Sound and the northwest interior will be rain shadowed, lessening the rain impacts for those locations.

The rain will gradually lessen in intensity overnight Thursday but light rain is expected to continue throughout most of Friday morning and afternoon before decreasing in coverage from southwest to northeast across western Washington.

Only spotty rain showers are expected for the upcoming weekend.

First Alert Weather Day

Due to the incoming rainfall that could cause some flooding, difficult driving conditions, along with an increased landslide risk, Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day for western Washington. Gusty winds are also expected on Thursday, which could lead to minor power outages for localized areas.