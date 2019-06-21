The calendar never really lines up with our seasons does it? The first weekend of summer won't change that trend in the Pacific Northwest.

We had upper 80s and lower 90s in May as many people dusted off their boats and took them for a spin. June brought snow up on our mountains with cool cloudy skies sitting by just in time for “summer” to align on the calendar.

It’s that up-and-down type of weather we tend to count on in the Northwest which is why the saying is still true; “Summer doesn’t officially begin around western Washington until after Independence Day.” That’s going to be the same story this year.

The solstice arrives at 8:54 a.m. Pacific Time Friday, June 21st. That day the weather actually looks pretty nice. We’ll have sunshine moving back in for Friday and Saturday which will be the two days you want to try and get out-and-about.

By Sunday a new system drops down from the British Columbia coastline. This will keep us cool and damp through next week.

Temperatures this month have actually been somewhat seasonal. We’re trending ‘above average’ but we’ve only had one day in the 90s and two days in the 80s. The current outlook doesn’t give us any more heat waves like the ones we experienced earlier in the month.

The last week of June is likely to be showery and cooler with cloud cover hovering nearby.