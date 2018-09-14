Heavy, tropical storm-force winds are spreading across the outer banks and coastal regions of the Carolinas. Hurricane Florence made landfall Friday morning before being downgraded to a tropical storm.

Life-threatening storms are expected across huge swaths of the Carolinas, with dangerous weather predicted to last through the weekend.

Related | Florence downgraded to a tropical storm; continues to pummel Carolinas

Related | How to help those impacted by Hurricane Florence

Want to see the storm for yourself? Check out these live-streams from the coast.

MORE CAMERAS:

North Carolina

South Carolina

Virginia

PHOTOS: Coastal residents leave creative notes for Florence

© 2018 WXIA