Washington could see the hottest temperatures so far this year next weekend

Expect a significant warming this upcoming weekend with the hottest temperatures so far this year possible.

SEATTLE — Washington has been stuck in a persistent cool, wet weather pattern for the entire spring season.

May and June have featured frequent showery days resembling more of a fall-like weather pattern. 6.44 inches of rain has fallen during the two months so far making it the second wettest on record. Only 1948 had a wetter May and June and this June is the ninth wettest in 78 years.

This cool, wet weather pattern is finally showing signs of shutting down, at least temporarily, which is fitting given Tuesday, June 21 is the official first day of summer.

Temperatures this work week will mainly be in the upper 60s with Tuesday experiencing the warmest temperatures of the week before the big warm-up over the weekend.

Tuesday could tie the warmest day so far in 2022 or possibly eclipse that and become the warmest day so far this year. The warmest day so far is 73 degrees. Sea-Tac reached 73 degrees twice this year back on April 7 and June 2.

The current forecast calls for 74 degrees on Tuesday.

Even warmer temperatures are possible beyond this work week.

Forecast models are showing an upper area of high pressure, or a ridge, building over the Pacific and Inland Northwest this upcoming weekend. This is important because upper areas of high pressure lead to sinking air, which this time of the year, can lead to warm temperatures.

These models are also indicating offshore winds developing allowing temperatures to soar to well-above-average as winds coming down the western slopes of the Cascades dry and warm across Puget Sound and all of western Washington.

This is an extended outlook so it's too early to get into the detailed specifics and exact numbers but confidence is increasing that much of the Puget Sound lowlands will see the warmest temperatures so far in 2022 and could see the first 80s of the year.

The southwest Interior could see temperatures approach the mid-80s or climb even warmer. Our friends in the Columbia Basin could see temperatures well into the 90s, approaching triple digits.

The Climate Prediction Center's new 6-10 and 8-14 day temperature outlooks favor a warmer weather pattern. Both outlooks show a strong likelihood of temperatures favoring above-average values for all of Washington during this timeframe.

It's hard to pinpoint how long the above-average temperatures stick around for western Washington, but it appears we could see a few days of the warm temperatures.