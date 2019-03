Though much of the country could see more rain than usual this spring, western Washington has a chance to experience the exact opposite.

The latest spring flood and climate outlook from NOAA shows Washington has at least a 30 percent chance to be drier than normal and at least a 40 percent chance to be warmer than normal.

"Odds for a much warmer than average spring are elevated ... in the West and Pacific Northwest," according to NOAA. Ditto for Alaska and areas east of Mississippi.

NOAA

Minor flood risk exists the West Coast, while a wet winter has primed the Great Plains for potential major flooding. The Red River of the North, Missouri, and Mississippi rivers could see major flooding, according to NOAA.

NOAA

Weak El Nino conditions remain in the Pacific Ocean throughout the month of March, according to NOAA.

The spring outlook shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Western Washington just experienced several days in a row of record-breaking temperatures, which saw daily highs in the mid- to upper-70s in some areas.

Earlier this year, the National Climate Prediction Center reported Washington state will likely experience conditions warmer and drier than normal through summer, with drought persisting on the eastern slopes of the Cascades.

“We’re thinking right now it’s going to be a very significant fire season,” Washington State Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said in February.

Firefighters saw the beginnings of what could be a significant fire season first-hand. Crews battled a 45-acre blaze near Eatonville Wednesday. Cleanup continued into Thursday.

Charley Burns, a fire manager for the Department of Natural Resources, said fires in March sometime face resource difficulties.

"For us firefighters, it's spring training for the season coming up," he said.

Burns added it can difficult to bring crews on for fires before the official season starts on April 15.

"Right now we're scrambling to find firefighters because they're still in school, and budget-wise, we need a little bit more money," he said.

South Pierce Fire chief Lloyd Gayle said the predictions for fire season have him feeling apprehensive. He noted their fire district is essentially 140 square miles of wildlands - and vulnerable to wildfires.

It why he asks homeowners to keep 30 feet of defensible space around their homes.

"In the event there is a wildland fire, we have a better chance of protecting it from being consumed," he said. "When the house is overgrown with brush and things like that, it makes it much more of a challenge for us."

"Who knows," said Burns. "It's going to be a very interesting summer."