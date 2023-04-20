Seattle could see warmest weather in six months next week

2023 has been unusually cool in western Washington, but warmer weather could be on the horizon.

SEATTLE — The Pacific Northwest and western Washington have been locked in a cool, active weather pattern much of the spring, feeling more like winter at times.

Indications are that this will change beginning next week, as there is a strong signal that temperatures could climb closer to the seasonal normal if not a bit warmer than normal.

The normal high this time of the year in Seattle is 60 degrees.

So far during the month of April, Seattle has yet to hit 60 degrees, which is unusual. Looking back at the record books, there has never been an April, since records have been taken, where Seattle did not reach the 60s at some point in the month.

The warmest temperature so far this year in Seattle was back on March 18 when Sea-Tac hit 65 degrees. That was a 3-day stretch from March 17 to March 19 of temperatures climbing into the 60s.

The spike of warmth that is possible next week could bring the warmest temperatures of 2023, surpassing the mid-60s of March, and possibly bring the warmest temperatures we have experienced since mid-October of last year as high pressure starts to build over the West Coast.

Temperature outlook next week through the following weekend

This high pressure will start to build into the region beginning early next week, possibly strengthening its grip from mid to late next week paired with winds flipping offshore, helping boost temperatures even higher.

The current forecast next week calls for highs climbing into the mid if not upper 60s from mid to late next week. This would be slightly above the seasonal normal.

6 to 10-day high temperature forecast for Seattle

While the weather will feel quite warm, especially given how cold its been recently, it will be far from record territory. At this time, no daily high-temperature records are currently expected to be broken.

Here's a look at the daily record high temperatures at Sea-Tac next Tuesday through Saturday:

April 25: 77° (1992)

April 26: 82° (2018)

April 27: 81° (1987)

April 28: 76° (1968)

April 29: 80° (1976)

The warmest high temperature on record in Seattle for the month of April was back in 2016 on April 18 when Sea-Tac soared to 89°. That monthly record high temperatures was a part of the warmest stretch of April temperatures on record as Seattle saw four consecutive days of highs in the 80s.