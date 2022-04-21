Warmer temperatures on the way just in time for the weekend in western Washington

April has featured well below average temperatures but a stretch of milder weather with some sunshine is in the forecast.

SEATTLE — The month of April has been quite chilly for western Washington. The majority of the month has featured below-average temperatures with a few days of lowland snow mixed in.

If you're a fan of milder weather and a mixture of sunny skies, an upcoming four-day stretch of weather is right up your alley.

A fairly stormy weather pattern with a parade of storm systems will temporarily quiet down over the weekend.

Changing weather pattern

An upper area of high pressure will build over the West late Friday through the upcoming weekend. This weather pattern favors milder temperatures with a good mixture of sunny skies at times.

The upper area of high pressure will stick around until the start of the next workweek.

Temperature trend

Temperatures won't be anomalously warm, but a noticeable warming trend is expected through Saturday with this weather pattern.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s from Friday through Monday.

The warmest day during this period is Saturday when Seattle and much of the South and Central Sound should hit the 60-degree mark. A few mid-60s could be sprinkled in on Saturday for the Southwest Interior.

The average high in Seattle is 60 degrees.

Weekend outlook

The warmer temperatures enter the forecast Friday with a mainly dry day. Expect a few sun breaks throughout the day Friday.

More sunshine and even warmer temperatures are expected Saturday. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast with the potential for temperatures to climb a couple of degrees above the average high of 60 in Seattle.

The sun breaks and milder temperatures stick around on Sunday with a chance for spotty showers late in the day ahead of our next weather maker.

It'll be the perfect weekend to get outdoors and hike, do some yard work, or play around in the garden.

Mountain conditions

The area mountains can expect milder temperatures too, similar to the lowlands.

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 40s in the mountains over the weekend. These warmer temperatures will lead to increased avalanche danger, especially for the eastern and western slopes of the entire Cascade range.

If you have plans to explore the mountains over the weekend, be cautious.