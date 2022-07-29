Tree removal raises concerns about the heat in unincorporated King County

During the latest heat wave, neighbors in White Center said they are feeling the impact of losing those trees.

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — In White Center, the recent removal of some large trees is raising concerns about the heat.

Trees can help reduce surrounding air temperatures by as much as 6 degrees, according to the Department of Energy. In unincorporated King County, you can remove trees if you get a clearing permit.

However, some residents said there is already a lack of trees in the area, and they want the county to take a different approach.

Margaret Grace used to love the view from her front porch in White Center.

“It was full of life, always full of life,” said Grace.

Last month, when she heard chainsaws and saw a tree removal company across the street, she knew it would never be the same.

“I asked them which trees are you cutting? And they said, all the trees,” Grace said.

She said the lot that once had 13 tall trees now has none.

“I was mortified,” said Kersti Muul, a former arborist who often takes walks in the same neighborhood.

Muul was so upset she documented the change that took place in two days' time.

“When this happened, I thought, who I can call? So, I called Sandy,” Muul explained.

Shettler, who lives in Seattle, refers to herself as a "tree social worker" of sorts. She helps people save their trees.

She said the tree removal is concerning because it happened in White Center where there's already a lot of concrete and buildings that retain heat.

“The people who are on the ground, who are experiencing urban heat, tree loss, it's like, it's so obvious. It's in their face,” said Shettler.

“I think the biggest shock that I had coming from a different jurisdiction was that it was completely legal. It is OK to clear cut lots in the middle of a climate crisis in unincorporated King County,” Shettler continued.

She reached out to the county and Councilmember Joe McDermott's office, urging for temporary tree protection measures.

McDermott’s office released the following statement to KING 5:



"Councilmember McDermott was surprised to learn about the lack of clarity in county code regarding tree clearing for single family home development and asked the Department of Local Services for more information on how we compare to other jurisdictions. It is not an easy task to find the correct balance between tree retention in urban areas while encouraging development of much needed housing without unduly restrictive regulations. Extreme heat is a major issue in White Center which is why Councilmember McDermott supports the development of a countywide Extreme Heat Mitigation Strategy and is committed to addressing issues like this that sit at the intersection of public health, housing development, and environmental stewardship."

When it comes to tree retention and housing development, Muul said, "you can do both. You should have to do both at this point.”

Back on Margaret Grace's porch, she makes it clear that she’s sad to see how the view has changed.

“It was more quiet. It was cooler. It was more beautiful. It changed everything,” said Grace. “It will only get hotter. We are going down that path, and it is a shame. It is a shame.”