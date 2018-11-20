The Winter Storm Watch for the Olympics and Cascades was upgraded by the National Weather Service due to the anticipated holiday travel.

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect through Saturday afternoon for elevations of 3,000 feet and above. This includes Snoqualmie Pass, Stevens Pass, White Pass, and Washington Pass, according to the Weather Service.

In the Cascades, the heaviest snowfall is expected Thursday evening through Friday evening. Travel could be "very difficult," the Weather Service says.

Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches, with more than 2 feet near mountain summits, is possible over the next 24 hours, according to the Weather Service.

Snow showers will persist through Friday night.

By Friday evening, the snow level could drop to around 2,500 feet elevation. A trace to 6 inches of snow will be possible.

Poor travel conditions are expected over several passes.

Those heading to Apple Cup on Friday should give themselves extra travel time and prepare for the cold. It will be about 37 degrees at kickoff in the evening.

