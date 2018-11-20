Traction tires are now required at Stevens Pass as snowfall continues in the mountains.

Traction tires are advised on Snoqualmie and White passes.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Saturday morning for elevations of 3,000 feet and above. This includes Snoqualmie Pass, Stevens Pass, and White Pass.

The National Weather Service says to expect snow accumulations of approximately 3 inches at Snoqualmie Pass and up to 10 inches at Stevens throughout the day.

Travel could be "very difficult," the Weather Service says.

Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches is possible in some areas through Saturday, with more than 2 feet near mountain summits, according to the Weather Service.

Snow showers will persist through Friday night and taper off Saturday morning.

Those heading to Apple Cup on Friday should give themselves extra travel time and prepare for the cold. It will be about 37 degrees at kickoff in the evening.

