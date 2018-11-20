Traction tires are advised, and drivers are encouraged to carry chains on Snoqualmie, Stevens, and Blewett Passes as snow and slush cover parts of the roadway.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Saturday afternoon for elevations of 3,000 feet and above. This includes Snoqualmie Pass, Stevens Pass, White Pass, and Washington Pass, according to the Weather Service.

Stevens Pass is expected to see the most snow over the next several days, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott. The pass on Highway 2 could get up to 23 inches of snow.

In the Cascades, the heaviest snowfall is expected Thursday evening. Travel could be "very difficult," the Weather Service says.

Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches, with more than 2 feet near mountain summits, is possible through Saturday, according to the Weather Service.

Snow showers will persist through Friday night.

By Friday evening, the snow level could drop to around 2,500 feet elevation. A trace to 6 inches of snow will be possible.

Poor travel conditions are expected over several passes.

Those heading to Apple Cup on Friday should give themselves extra travel time and prepare for the cold. It will be about 37 degrees at kickoff in the evening.

