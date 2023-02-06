Tracking the next storm system arriving Tuesday

Widespread lowland rain, heavy mountain snow, and strong winds is expected for all of western Washington.

SEATTLE — The next weather maker arrives Monday night with impacts continuing throughout the day Tuesday and some lingering effects Wednesday morning.

Expect widespread lowland rain, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow for the passes with this system.

What to expect

Timeline

Rain initially moves into coastal Washington and the Olympic Peninsula this evening, overspreading Puget Sound overnight.

Radar this evening

The rain will continue for the morning rush hour Tuesday and linger around into the afternoon hours before gradually decreasing in coverage from west to east across the region Tuesday afternoon.

Radar Tuesday morning

Convergence zone activity will keep it wetter longer in parts of Snohomish and King counties Tuesday evening.

Radar Tuesday evening

The convergence zone Tuesday evening and Tuesday night will dump periods of heavy snow between Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass.

Snow forecast

The Cascade mountains will receive moderate to heavy snow Monday night, Tuesday, and continuing into early Wednesday morning. Because of the forecasted heavy snow, along with its associated travel impacts, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire Washington Cascade range from tonight until early Wednesday morning.

This Winter Storm Watch will likely get upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning later today.

The snow level initially between 3,500 to 4,000 feet tonight will keep the snow mixed with rain at Snoqualmie Pass, while Stevens Pass and White Pass see all snow, but snow levels drop throughout the day Tuesday down to 2,000 feet after the passage of a cold front.

This cold front will also increase winds for the mountains with winds gusting upwards of 40 to 50 mph. Winds this strong will greatly reduce visibility at the passes, making travel even more dangerous.

Pass forecast

Expected snow accumulations

Snow accumulations of up to a foot are expected for Snoqualmie Pass, with potentially well over a foot expected for Stevens Pass and White Pass. The local ski areas will see moderate to heavy accumulations, too.

Rain forecast

This system will also have quite a bit of moisture for the western Washington lowlands where a widespread 0.50 to 0.75 inches will fall around Puget Sound.

The Olympic "rain shadow" will reduce rain accumulations for parts of northeastern Jefferson County, northern Kitsap County, Island County, southern parts of San Juan County, and western Skagit County where under 0.50 can be expected.

Expected rain accumulations

Slightly higher rainfall totals of 1.00 to 1.75 inches will fall from South Sound to the Washington coast.

The heavier rain that's forecast across the Olympic Peninsula will raise the Skokomish River near Potlatch in Mason County to 'moderate' flood stage late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning with a forecast crest of 17.6 feet around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

River flood forecast

All other rivers are currently forecast to stay below minor flood stage with this event.

Wind forecast

Strong, gusty southerly winds are forecast with this system tonight through Tuesday where winds could gust upwards of 30 to 40 mph across all of western Washington.

Peak winds are expected late Tuesday morning and early Tuesday afternoon. Winds will gradually relax by Tuesday night.

Wind gust forecast late Tuesday morning

Winds this strong could cause some minor tree limb damage and isolated power outages. Make sure you secure the lawn furniture and trashcans Monday before the stronger winds arrive overnight.