PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado formed and touched down in Portland on Monday night.

The NWS said it was an EF0 with wind speeds estimated at 80 mph.

Many viewers sent KGW photos and videos of what they believed to be a funnel cloud. But the NWS has said that cloud which formed around 5:24 p.m. was indeed a tornado, with a track length of about a mile, which touched down.

The NWS reported that the tornado brought down several large tree branches, and a few large trees with shallow roots were uprooted on Northeast Going Street between Northeast 16th Avenue and Northeast 21st Avenue. A power pole was also bent over on Northeast Going Street and Northeast 21st Avenue.

Shingles were torn off roofs on Northeast 13th Avenue, Northeast Wygant Street, Northeast 18th Avenue and Northeast Going Street. A gutter was torn off a house at Northeast 18th Avenue and Northeast Going Street, and a few bricks were knocked off a chimney at Northeast 25th Avenue between Northeast Prescott Street and Northeast Skidmore Street.

No injuries were reported from the tornado in Northeast Portland, but The Oregonian reported that a tree fell on a car in Canby and sent two occupants to a hospital with injuries.