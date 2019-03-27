The time of year has arrived for cherry blossoms to bloom across western Washington.

As of Tuesday, the blossoms are about 40 percent in bloom. They are expected to peak this upcoming weekend. The good news is that no big wind events are forecast between now and then.

You've probably heard of the cherry blossoms at the Quad on the University of Washington campus, where 29 trees draw flocks of tourists. But it's not the only place you can see these spring flowers.

Washington Park Arboretum

Photo by Hugh Millward via WikiCommons.

Hugh Millward

First off, not too far from UW, is the Washington Park Arboretum boasting 230 acres of not only cherry blossoms, but many other trees and plants found nowhere else in the Northwest - not to mention the beautiful Japanese garden.

Point Defiance Park

Photo by Karen Tucker via WikiCommons.

Karen Tucker

Next up is Point Defiance Park just outside Tacoma. This place is nice any time of year, and, like the Washington Park Arboretum, offers much more than just cherry trees.

Cougar Mountain Regional Wildland Park

And finally, a little off the beaten path is Cougar Mountain Regional Wildland Park. More than 3,000 acres, and 36 miles of hiking trails. It's here where you'll find other plants blooming as well such as trillium and salmon berries.

The blooms only last a couple of weeks, which is part of what makes them so special. In Japan, the cherry blossoms have a larger meaning - reminding those who admire them that life is short and to enjoy it.