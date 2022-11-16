Timeline: Tracking strong winds Wednesday night and Thursday, Wind Advisory issued

Parts of western Washington will see strong winds Wednesday night into Thursday that could lead to some power outages.

SEATTLE — Another round of strong winds is expected tonight into Thursday for parts of western Washington.

Strong winds could lead to isolated power outages, minor tree branch damage, rough waters, and difficult driving conditions on north-to-south roadways for parts of Whatcom County, San Juan County and the western foothills of the Cascades.

The latest wind alerts

A quick-hitting, weak upper-level storm system will dive south out of British Columbia tonight, as the upper area of high pressure that has brought us the sunshine, backs out over the Pacific Ocean.

This weak storm system will track east of western Washington but will still send a backdoor cold front into the region overnight into Thursday, creating a noticeable uptick in the winds beginning across the Interior Northwest tonight and eventually spreading into the Cascade foothills during the predawn hours Thursday.

Because of the strong winds, a Wind Advisory goes into effect at midnight tonight and continues until 6:00 PM on Thursday for the east Puget Sound lowlands extending into the foothills. A few areas that are included in the Wind Advisory are Maple Valley, Monroe, Prairie Ridge, Enumclaw, Bonney Lake, and Woodinville.

Winds in the advisory will be from the east at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph at times. This could cause minor tree branch damage leading to isolated power outages.

There is also a Gale Watch and Small Craft Advisory beginning tonight for most of the Washington open waters so plan accordingly for strong winds leading to rough waters and large waves.

Current wind alerts

Timeline

Strong easterly, offshore winds begin late this evening for Whatcom and San Juan counties as the Fraser Valley winds kick up.

Winds in this area will be sustained around 20-30 mph with gusts between 35 to 50 mph tonight picking up early Thursday.

Wind gust forecast tonight

During the predawn hours Thursday, the winds gradually increase further south for the western foothills of the Cascades and extend into the east Puget Sound lowlands.

Easterly winds sustained at 20-25 mph with gusts between 30 to 45 mph are expected for the foothill communities.

Enhanced gusts are possible near the passes and gap areas in the Cascades where wind could gust up to 50 mph Thursday morning.

Wind gust forecast early Thursday morning

The winds gusts will continue to increase late Thursday morning for the foothill communities and near the Strait of Juan de Fuca where gusts up to 45 mph are possible.

Enhanced winds are also possible for Puget Sound with South Sound seeing some gusts up to 20 mph, but the strongest winds are expected to remain away from most of Puget Sound at this time.

Wind gust forecast late Thursday morning

Winds begin to relax and ease up Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.

This event won't be as widespread as what western Washington saw a couple weeks ago when hundreds of thousands lost power.

Despite the weaker wind event expected, winds will be strong enough to blow around the outdoor holiday decorations, knock small branches off trees, create a few power outages, and make travel along north-to-south roadways difficult.